C.O.R.E. Movement planning second peaceful march in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – C.O.R.E. Movement is planning a second peaceful march in Elmira for July 3 starting at 10 a.m.

The event will begin at the Ernie Davis Park and travel across the South Main Bridge. The march will then return to the park for an event that will include speeches, poems, dances, and voter registration.

“We want to continue to make progress that is going on in this community,” said Domari Greene, CEO of C.O.R.E (Color of Reform and Empowerment) Movement. “We want to make more awareness, we want to get more businesses involved, more people involved that are fighting the same fight.”

The first march held in Elmira drew thousands of peaceful protesters and local officials.

Greene says anyone who wants to join should follow the organization’s social media pages.

“Hopefully we can empower the community. That’s exactly what C.O.R.E. stands for.”