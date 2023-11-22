Updated at 6:51 p.m. to include information provided by a representative from C TRAN

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The C TRAN buses in Elmira will have a delayed start on Friday due to the parade that will be taking place that morning.

On Friday, Nov. 24, the buses will not run from 9 a.m. to noon due to road blockages for the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The following routes will not be running:

Southtown

Hospital Loop

Bulkhead

Crosstown

Lake Road

Grand Central

Mall Express

18 News spoke to a few people at the bus stop in Elmira who expressed their frustration with the situation.

“It’s a little frustrating because I’m supposed to be at work, and I normally have to take the buses because I don’t have a vehicle right now,” said Brittanie Essler, an Arnot Mall employee. “So I’m not even sure how I’m gonna get to work on Friday, and I have to completely redo cause I did not see that notice until like right now, so it’s kind of short notice to figure out how I’m getting to work. And I’m a single mom, so it’s kind of important that I get to every shift.”

People also didn’t know what was going on until they saw or were pointed in the direction of a piece of paper on the door that had the listings of the closures.

“Quite a surprise. In fact, I had no idea until you told me, and I’m glad that I live right down the street from where I work. But still, how are people going to visit their family when their family don’t even drive? That doesn’t help,” said local Andrew Barrows.

According to Adam Moore from C TRAN, the buses will not be able to get to the closed routes due to the road closures caused by the parade. People who typically take the closed routes can check Ride CTRAN on Facebook for updates and to see detours.