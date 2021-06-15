C TRAN offers free bus tours to highlight local history of the Underground Railroad

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – C TRAN and EOP have partnered to provide free bus tours on June 19 to highlight the local history of the Underground Railroad in Elmira.

The Juneteenth celebration will include a 25 minute narrated tour detailing John W. Jones’ involvement with the Underground Railroad when he became “an active agent” in 1851.

Tours will originate every half hour at Ernie Davis Park from 1-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 19. Those wishing to ride should visit the C TRAN table at Ernie Davis Park on Juneteenth to sign up for the tour.

During the Civil War, Jones buried 2,973 deceased Confederate soldier from the Elmira Prison Camp and kept records of each of the soldiers. Jones’ Elmira home on Davis Street is now the John W. Jones Museum and will open on June 19.