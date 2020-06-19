C TRAN receives an additional $732,000 from CARES Act

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Transit System (C TRAN) has received an additional $732,127 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding, according to The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration.

C TRAN previously received a $3.8 million CARES grant on June 8.

The funds will be put towards operating, preventive maintenance and administrative expenses, which are necessary to support transit services during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”