CAMERON, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County man has been arrested for allegedly neglecting to care for and feed a dog, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

James Margeson, Sr., 33, was arrested on July 8 after the Cameron Dog Control Officer received an anonymous tip about an alleged malnourished dog. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office alleged that Margeson “failed to provide proper care and sustenance” for the dog.

Margeson was arrested by the Sheriff’s Office and charged with Failure to Provide Sustenance, a violation of the Agriculture and Markets Law. He was released on a ticket to appear in the Town of Cameron Court at a later date.

The Sheriff’s Office didn’t release any more details on the case. The Finger Lakes SPCA assisted in the investigation.