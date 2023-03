CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A bridge on a back road in Campbell will be closed for three months starting next week, the Department of Public Works announced.

Steuben County DPW said the Dry Run Road bridge over Dry Run Creek between Woodcock and Gulf Roads will close starting March 20, 2023.

DPW said there will be a detour in place using Woodcock Road and Dry Run Road.

The bridge will be completely removed and replaced.