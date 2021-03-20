Campbell Fire Department moves into new facility

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Campbell Fire Department has a new home at the former Campbell Missionary Alliance Church. Eight days ago they began moving into the building at 8766 State Route 415 in Campbell.

The crew is renovating the large space, which Chief Glenn Vogel says will increase their capacity and allow them to connect with community members.

Back in October, voters in the Campbell Fire District voted to approve the purchase of the local church. Fire officials say the vote was 133 to 44 in favor of the bond.

“The community was very much involved. We took it to the community and when the vote came up for it they approved it after seeing the slideshow we presented,” Chief Vogel says.

On Saturday, the department hosted an open house where people could stop by to see the construction process. They were also giving away some of the left over belongings from the church, donating them to people who need it most.

“This is about trying to get the stuff that was left over from the church to people that may want it and be able to use it,” Chief Vogel continued.

Once the renovation is complete, Chief Vogel hopes to make the station a place where community members can gather and connect together.