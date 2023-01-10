CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A home in Campbell was destroyed by a fire Tuesday afternoon.

Reports of the fire first came into 18 News just after 4:00 p.m. on January 10, 2023. A reporter on the scene said the blaze destroyed a house on Hamilton Road.

By 4:55 p.m., the fire was out and crews were cleaning up the scene, the reporter said.

Departments including Savona, Campbell, Painted Post, Bath, and AMR Ambulance all responded to the scene. Officials didn’t immediately release any information on any injuries.