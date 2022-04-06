PRATTSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) – A Campbell man has been arrested for allegedly stalking a person who has a protection order filed against him.

Neil Shaw, 47, was arrested early in the morning on April 6 after an incident reported around 12:30 a.m. New York State Police told 18 News that Shaw allegedly went to the home of the victim who had a court-ordered protection order against him and was banging on the window.

The victim then called police who later located Shaw at his parent’s home in Campbell. Shaw was arrested and charged with 4th-degree Stalking and 2nd-degree Criminal Contempt: Disobeying a Court Order, both misdemeanor charges.

Shaw was released on a ticket to appear in court at a later date.