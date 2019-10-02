Campbell man crashes car into garage

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police investigated an accident on Wolf Run Road in the Town of Bath on Oct. 1 when a 78-year-old man crashed a car into a garage.

The vehicle was driving southbound at an unsafe speed and left the roadway. The car went through a yard, over a driveway, and struck a garage and two vehicles inside the building, causing significant damage to the structure and vehicles.

The driver was issued tickets for speeding and moving from the lane unsafely, and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Bath Court at a later date.