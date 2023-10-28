HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Campbell man was killed after losing control of his motorcycle on the highway in the Town of Horseheads on Saturday morning.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Davis, 21, crashed after using the righthand shoulder of state Route 86 near the South Main Street eastbound on-ramp to pass a vehicle at about 8:19 a.m. on Oct. 28. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that Davis was riding his 2007 Yamaha R6 motorcycle at a high speed erratically. They said that Davis rapidly accelerated to pass a vehicle that had already merged onto the highway. His motorcycle kicked up gravel and dirt after entering the shoulder of the roadway, and Davis lost control.

After losing control of the motorcycle, Davis crossed the interstate and struck a concrete jersey barrier (the concrete walls that often line highways). Davis was ejected from the motorcycle and landed in the roadway. The motorcycle continued to skid about 150 yards down the roadway before coming to a stop.

The Village of Horseheads Police Department, the Town and Country Fire Department, the New York State Police Department, the New York State Department of Transportation, and Erway Ambulance assisted the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

A portion of I-86 was closed for about two and a half hours after the crash.