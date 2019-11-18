Campbell Savona Community Support Group to open doors to victims of fire

SAVONA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Campbell Savona Community Support Group, a local non-profit, has told 18 News that they will be opening their doors for those affected by the massive house fire in Hornell Sunday afternoon.

They will open their doors for those victims on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. They are also accepting donations that will directly benefit those victims. They are located at 16 Church St, Savona, NY.

The fire in Hornell on Sunday destroyed 7 homes and displaced 21 people, many of whom were children. You can read more about that story here.