Campbell, Waverly approved for water infrastructure funding

NEW YORK (WETM) – The Village of Waverly and Town of Campbell are due to receive funding approved by the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors to improve water infrastructure.

The funding is part of $94 million in grants, interest-free loans, and low-cost loans approved to support vital drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects across New York State.

Waverly is set to receive $11,650,922 in long-term interest-free financing for planning, design, and construction of upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant.

Campbell was approved for $1,820,851 in short-term interest-free financing and $2,731,277 in WIIA grant funding for the development of a new backup water source and extension of the existing public water system to include 122 parcels currently served by impaired residential wells, and for the development of a new public water supply well.

The financings are subject to the Public Authorities Control Board’s approval and are scheduled for consideration at PACB’s meeting on May 19, 2021.

“Clean water is essential to not only the public health but also present and future prosperity,” Governor Cuomo said. “The State of New York will continue to commit our efforts and resources to these water treatment projects for the long-term benefits of our families, communities and future generations.”

The Board’s approval includes financing through the Clean and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds and grants that are part of the Water Infrastructure Improvement Act and Emerging Contaminants grant programs. To learn more, visit EFC’s website here.