Campbell woman arrested after committing threats with a weapon

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- A Campbell woman has been arrested on menacing charges after deputies responded to a reported domestic dispute in the town of Campbell.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, on October 31, deputies arrested Heaven L. Robertson, age 31.

Through the investigation it is alleged that Ms. Robertson menaced a member of her family or household with a weapon.

In New York State ‘menacing’ is a crime that involves doing something that puts another person in fear of immediate physical injury. No such physical injury is required to be charged with menacing.

Robertson was charged with menacing in the Second Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor and was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court.

She was then later released and set to appear in the Town of Thurston Court at a later date.