Campbell woman arrested for allegedly forging local business records

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A Campbell woman has been arrested for allegedly submitting a forged document in a local business’s records.

Amanda Parker, 35, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on December 9 after an investigation into official documents that were reportedly altered and submitted to a service provider. Deputies allege that Parker knowingly submitted a forged document in the official business records of an enterprise in Campbell.

Parker was charged with second-degree Possession of a Forged Instrument (a class-D felony) and second-degree Filing a False Written Statement.

She was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

