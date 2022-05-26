(WETM) — With Memorial Day weekend around the corner, you can look forward to spending time outside in the warm weather with your family and friends. Below is a list of campsites, parks and picnic areas for a relaxing afternoon with your loved ones.
Newtown Battlefield State Park – Elmira N.Y.
Located just south of Elmira, this historic state park was the site of the Battle of Newtown during the Revolutionary War. Cabins, campsites, and pavilions are all available for rent. Several boat launches are available for seasonal boating and fishing access in Elmira.
- Campsites:
- $15-$30/night
- Cabins:
- Per night: $80.50 – two-night minimum all season. The daily rate is 1/4 of the weekly charge
- Per week: $322
- Shelters/Pavilions:
- Main Lodge (with kitchen): $150
- Shelters 1 – 6: $50
- 2346 County Rd 60, Elmira, NY 14901
- Contact Info
- General Information: (607) 732-6067
- Secondary Phone: (607) 732-6287
Gardner Hill Campground – Lowman N.Y.
Explore Chemung County and the whole Finger Lakes Region from this family campground located in Lowman N.Y. Electric, water, and sewer hookups are available. Amenities include picnic tables, fire rings, a bathhouse, laundry rooms, a camp store, a swimming pool, and fishing. A recreation hall is also available that includes free Billiards, Table Tennis, and more.
- 1451 Norway Rd, Lowman, NY 14861
- Contact Info, call for rates.
- (607) 732-9827
Ferenbaugh Campground – Corning N.Y.
Located in Corning, Ferenbaugh Campground is a quiet, friendly campground offering campsites for the whole family. 115 wooded and 30 pull-thru sites are available for campers or tents. 30/50 amp electric, water, sewer, cable TV, and free WiFi are all available. Activities offered include Mini Golf, a Playground, Badminton and Volleyball.
- Rates available on Farenbaugh’s website at www.ferenbaugh.com/facilities.html
- 4248 NY-414, Corning, NY 14830
- Contact Info
- (607) 962-6193
Pinecreek Campground -Newfield N.Y
Located in the heart of the Finger Lakes Wine Country in Newfield N.Y., Pinecreek offers full hookup campsites for RVs. Rental Cottages and Cabins are also available. some of the amenities included are an in-ground swimming pool, a fishing pond, Laundry, quiet trails for hiking, biking, or walking, and a propane filling station. You can find the campsite a few miles south of Ithaca off Route 13.
- Rates available at Pinecreek’s website at www.pinecreekcampground.com/rates/
- 28 Rockwell Rd, Newfield, NY 14867
- Contact Info
- (607) 273-1974
Camp Bell Campground – Campbell N.Y.
Family-friendly RV park set in the scenic Finger Lakes. Located 10 miles from Corning, the campground offers full amenities for RV and tent campers. Other activities offered include a heated pool, Mini-golf, a Playground, and an arcade. Rental RVs are also available for reservation.
- Rates available at Camp Bell’s website at www.campbellcampground.com/rates/
- 8700 NY-415, Campbell, NY 14821
- Contact Info
- (607) 527-3301
Cool Lea Camp – Odessa N.Y.
Open from May 15 to October 16, this campground is located on the shores of Cayuta Lake. Offers many amenities including full hook-up sites for RVs, electricity, water, picnic tables, and trails for hiking. The camp also offers rentals of kayaks, Canoes, and Row Boats.
- Rates available at Cool Lea’s website at www.coolleacamp.com/rates
- NY-228, Odessa, NY 14869
- Contact Info
- 607-220-7531
- 607-594-3500
Lakeview Camp Sites – Dundee N.Y.
Lakeview Camp Sites is located on a hillside overlooking Keuka Lake. Tent and RV sites are available for RVs under 20 feet. All sites have 20/30 amp hookups with water. The campsite requests that any guests call or text ahead for any reservation.
- Contact Info
- (607) 678-0059
- janey.lknpp@gmail.com
- Daily rate (w/tax): 60.00 RV (2 people)
- Weekly rate (w/tax): 300.00 (RV’s only)
- Monthly rate (w/tax): $800.00
- Cleaning Fee (w/tax): $25.00
- Minimum Stay: 2 days
- 14916 NY-54, Dundee, NY 14837
Lake Grove Park – Alpine N.Y.
Located on the edge of Cayuta Lake, Lake Grove Park provides a camping destination for the whole family. The site offers a boat launch, a playground, a tennis court, and the park’s own wildlife corridors.
- 2619 Co Rte 6, Alpine, NY 14805
- Contact Info
- (607) 594-4790
Park Station – Erin N.Y.
Park station offers 40 large, wooded campsites, with some located on 100-acre Beaver Lake. Each campsite provides electricity(30/50 amp), a picnic table, and a fire ring. Other amenities offered at the site are toilets, showers, a laundry facility, a dumping station, water taps, garbage receptacles, playgrounds and a camp store.
- Rates
- Park Entry Fees:
- County Cars – $7.00
- Non-County Cars – $8.00
- Motorcycles – $3.00
- Commercial Bus – $35.00
- Bus/Multi-Family – $20.00
- Access Pass of New York – Free
- Senior Citizens 60+ – Free Monday – Friday
- 2 West Beaver Pond Road, Erin, NY 14838
- Contact Info
- (607) 739-9164
Eldridge Park – Elmira N.Y.
Eldridge this park will open this Memorial day weekend. The park has picnicking areas, including several picnic tables, shaded picnic areas, and a gazebo. At the park, you can find several baseball fields, soccer fields, disc golf, mini-golf, rides, and more.
The Moving Wall, a half-size replica of the National Vietnam Memorial, will be on display at Eldridge Park in Elmira. starting this Sunday, Jun 29, 4 p.m. to Mon, Jul 4, 4 p.m.
- 96 Eldridge Park Dr, Elmira, NY 14901
- Contact Info
- 607 732-1789
Harris Hill Amusement Park – Elmira N.Y
Harris Hill offers fun for the whole family with rides, games, and food. Some of the attractions offered include a driving range, arcade, batting cages, go-karts, a picnic area, a pool, and more. First come first serve pavilions are scattered throughout the picnic area and require no reservation or payment. Pavilions are also available for rental at County and Non-County resident rates at $40 and $50 respectively.
- Mon – Fri 5pm – 8pm
- Sat & Sun 12pm – 8pm
- 557 Harris Hill Road Elmira, NY 14903 US
- Contact Info
- (607) 732-1210