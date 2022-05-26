(WETM) — With Memorial Day weekend around the corner, you can look forward to spending time outside in the warm weather with your family and friends. Below is a list of campsites, parks and picnic areas for a relaxing afternoon with your loved ones.

Newtown Battlefield State Park – Elmira N.Y.

Located just south of Elmira, this historic state park was the site of the Battle of Newtown during the Revolutionary War. Cabins, campsites, and pavilions are all available for rent. Several boat launches are available for seasonal boating and fishing access in Elmira.

Campsites :

: $15-$30/night

Cabins :

: Per night: $80.50 – two-night minimum all season. The daily rate is 1/4 of the weekly charge

Per week: $322

Shelters/Pavilions:

Main Lodge (with kitchen): $150

Shelters 1 – 6: $50

2346 County Rd 60, Elmira, NY 14901

Gardner Hill Campground – Lowman N.Y.

Explore Chemung County and the whole Finger Lakes Region from this family campground located in Lowman N.Y. Electric, water, and sewer hookups are available. Amenities include picnic tables, fire rings, a bathhouse, laundry rooms, a camp store, a swimming pool, and fishing. A recreation hall is also available that includes free Billiards, Table Tennis, and more.

1451 Norway Rd, Lowman, NY 14861

Contact Info, call for rates.

(607) 732-9827

Ferenbaugh Campground – Corning N.Y.

Located in Corning, Ferenbaugh Campground is a quiet, friendly campground offering campsites for the whole family. 115 wooded and 30 pull-thru sites are available for campers or tents. 30/50 amp electric, water, sewer, cable TV, and free WiFi are all available. Activities offered include Mini Golf, a Playground, Badminton and Volleyball.

Rates available on Farenbaugh’s website at www.ferenbaugh.com/facilities.html

4248 NY-414, Corning, NY 14830

Contact Info

(607) 962-6193

Pinecreek Campground -Newfield N.Y

Located in the heart of the Finger Lakes Wine Country in Newfield N.Y., Pinecreek offers full hookup campsites for RVs. Rental Cottages and Cabins are also available. some of the amenities included are an in-ground swimming pool, a fishing pond, Laundry, quiet trails for hiking, biking, or walking, and a propane filling station. You can find the campsite a few miles south of Ithaca off Route 13.

Rates available at Pinecreek’s website at www.pinecreekcampground.com/rates/

28 Rockwell Rd, Newfield, NY 14867

Contact Info

(607) 273-1974

Camp Bell Campground – Campbell N.Y.

Family-friendly RV park set in the scenic Finger Lakes. Located 10 miles from Corning, the campground offers full amenities for RV and tent campers. Other activities offered include a heated pool, Mini-golf, a Playground, and an arcade. Rental RVs are also available for reservation.

Rates available at Camp Bell’s website at www.campbellcampground.com/rates/

8700 NY-415, Campbell, NY 14821

Contact Info

(607) 527-3301

Cool Lea Camp – Odessa N.Y.

Open from May 15 to October 16, this campground is located on the shores of Cayuta Lake. Offers many amenities including full hook-up sites for RVs, electricity, water, picnic tables, and trails for hiking. The camp also offers rentals of kayaks, Canoes, and Row Boats.

Rates available at Cool Lea’s website at www.coolleacamp.com/rates

NY-228, Odessa, NY 14869

Lakeview Camp Sites – Dundee N.Y.

Lakeview Camp Sites is located on a hillside overlooking Keuka Lake. Tent and RV sites are available for RVs under 20 feet. All sites have 20/30 amp hookups with water. The campsite requests that any guests call or text ahead for any reservation.

Daily rate (w/tax): 60.00 RV (2 people)

60.00 RV (2 people) Weekly rate (w/tax): 300.00 (RV’s only)

300.00 (RV’s only) Monthly rate (w/tax): $800.00

$800.00 Cleaning Fee (w/tax): $25.00

$25.00 Minimum Stay: 2 days

14916 NY-54, Dundee, NY 14837

Lake Grove Park – Alpine N.Y.

Located on the edge of Cayuta Lake, Lake Grove Park provides a camping destination for the whole family. The site offers a boat launch, a playground, a tennis court, and the park’s own wildlife corridors.

2619 Co Rte 6, Alpine, NY 14805

Park Station – Erin N.Y.

Park station offers 40 large, wooded campsites, with some located on 100-acre Beaver Lake. Each campsite provides electricity(30/50 amp), a picnic table, and a fire ring. Other amenities offered at the site are toilets, showers, a laundry facility, a dumping station, water taps, garbage receptacles, playgrounds and a camp store.

Rates

Park Entry Fees:

County Cars – $7.00

Non-County Cars – $8.00

Motorcycles – $3.00

Commercial Bus – $35.00

Bus/Multi-Family – $20.00

Access Pass of New York – Free

Senior Citizens 60+ – Free Monday – Friday

2 West Beaver Pond Road, Erin, NY 14838

Contact Info

(607) 739-9164

Eldridge Park – Elmira N.Y.

Eldridge this park will open this Memorial day weekend. The park has picnicking areas, including several picnic tables, shaded picnic areas, and a gazebo. At the park, you can find several baseball fields, soccer fields, disc golf, mini-golf, rides, and more.

The Moving Wall, a half-size replica of the National Vietnam Memorial, will be on display at Eldridge Park in Elmira. starting this Sunday, Jun 29, 4 p.m. to Mon, Jul 4, 4 p.m.

96 Eldridge Park Dr, Elmira, NY 14901

Contact Info

607 732-1789

Harris Hill Amusement Park – Elmira N.Y

Harris Hill offers fun for the whole family with rides, games, and food. Some of the attractions offered include a driving range, arcade, batting cages, go-karts, a picnic area, a pool, and more. First come first serve pavilions are scattered throughout the picnic area and require no reservation or payment. Pavilions are also available for rental at County and Non-County resident rates at $40 and $50 respectively.

Mon – Fri 5pm – 8pm

Sat & Sun 12pm – 8pm