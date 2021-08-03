Candlelight vigil, fundraisers being held for motorcyclists killed during benefit ride

(WETM) – A candlelight vigil and several fundraisers are being held in honor of Josh Mansfield and Sue Smith, the two motorcyclists who were killed last Saturday during a military benefit motorcycle ride on Route 14.

The candlelight vigil will be held at the Horseheads American Legion, 71 Old Ithaca Rd. on Friday, Aug. 6 at 8:30 p.m. The event is free to attend and candles will be available for $1 with all proceeds going to the families.

There will also be a spaghetti dinner held on Aug. 28 at the Horseheads American Legion. The event will begin at 3 p.m. with $10 dinners, a silent auction, and raffles.

A GoFundMe has also raised over $1,000 in honor of Josh and Sue.

If you would like to make any other donations you can reach out to the Millport Fire Department or WINK 106.

Mansfield served as a captain of the Millport Fire Department and served with the department for more than 10 years.

The accident happened around 10:15 a.m. on July 31 near the Sunoco/Dandy on Route 14 in Pine Valley when the motorcycle and a car collided in the road. According to law enforcement officials at the scene, a man and woman were riding the motorcycle in the 14th Annual Troop Ride in Horseheads to benefit the United Service Organization (USO) in Fort Drum.

According to the benefit ride’s Facebook page, the 100-mile ride began at 10 a.m. at the Horseheads American Legion on Old Ithaca Road. The route took riders through Schuyler County before crossing over to the Bath VA and then finishing at the Corning VFW.