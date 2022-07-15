CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – A Canisteo teen has been arrested on rape and child endangerment charges late last month, according to police.

The Canisteo Village Police Department reported that it had arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to the case. He was arrested on June 21, 2022.

The teen was charged with 1st-degree Rape and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, according to the arrest report. He was arraigned in the Steuben County Family Court and released.

Police didn’t immediately release any more details on the case.