Canisteo first responder inducted into Hall of Fame after decades of service

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Canisteo man has been inducted into the Steuben County Hall of Fame after decades of service as a first responder.

Donald Merring, a nominee of the Class of 2020, was the former Steuben County Director of Emergency Services.

He graduated from Canisteo High School in 1953, went on to join the Naval Academy, and eventually graduated from Alfred State.

He’s still active in the Canisteo Fire Department and has been a member since 1960. He was Chief from 1970-1977, leading the department through the devastating flooding from Hurricane Agnes in 1972 that killed 19 people in Steuben County.

Merring was appointed as the Director of Emergency Services in 1985 and stayed in that role for 10 years.

After his retirement, he continued to work as a Dispatcher for the Sheriff’s Office and the Bath Police Department.

He was inducted on September 27 in a ceremony for the classes of both 2020 and 2021. The Steuben County Emergency Services said, “we thank Don for his service and congratulate him on his appointment to the Steuben County Hall of Fame.”