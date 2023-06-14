BRADFORD, N.Y. (WETM) – After the state education department and the Board of Regents instructed schools to change any indigenous mascots or imagery, some local districts in the Southern Tier are taking steps to alter their names and mascots.

Bradford Central School District still has the mascot of the “Braves”, and its website and social media pages still show the head of an indigenous man. The district superintendent told 18 News that the district has not decided on a new mascot yet.

Watkins Glen Schools had previously attempted to change the imagery of its mascot but keep the name “Senecas”. However, in March 2023, the superintendent sent a notice saying the NYS Education Department would not approve the name. The district said it will decide on a new name and mascot in July 2023.

Canisteo Greenwood schools, which had already been in talks to change their “mascot “Redskins” mascot last fall, have now decided to change the name to the “Chargers”, the district confirmed with 18 News. It is still working on choosing a design for the mascot.

In November 2022, the NYS Department of Education issued instructions for schools to change their mascots by the end of the 2022-23 school year. In April 2023, the Board of Regents officially decided that all indigenous mascots and names must go. Districts were required to have an action plan by the end of the 2022-23 school year and all physical changes must be in place by 2025.