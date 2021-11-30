Canisteo man arrested for allegedly raping 14-year-old

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – A Canisteo man has been arrested following a rape investigation into an incident from last summer.

John Ross Jr., 41, was arrested by Canisteo Police on November 29 stemming from an investigation into an incident that happened in July 2021. Police alleged that Ross sexually assaulted a 14-year-old victim.

He was charged with first-degree Rape and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He was taken to the Steuben County Jail awaiting centralized arraignment.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and the Steuben County District Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.