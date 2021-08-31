Canisteo man arrested for DWAI, had three young kids in the car

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Nickalus Carbone, 37, was arrested in the Village of Bath after he was allegedly found driving while under the influence of drugs with three children under the age of 13 in the vehicle.

Village of Bath Police say Carbone was stopped on E. Morris Street on Aug. 21 and was found to have a revoked license. Police say he was under the influence of drugs and that there were three young children in the vehicle.

Carbone was arrested for DWAI by drugs with a prior DWI conviction, three counts of aggravated DWAI by drugs with a child in the vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, operating out of interlock device restrictions, and other traffic offenses.

Carbone, of Canisteo, was released on appearance tickets and is due to appear in the Village of Bath Court at a later date.

Police say Renee Evingham, an adult female passenger in the vehicle, was issued a citation for facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle “due to her knowledge of the operator’s driving status.”