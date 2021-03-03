Canisteo Police hosts “Stop and Talk” event

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – A local police department is reaching out to its community through the “Stop and Talk” program. The Canisteo Village Police Department is hosting the event on Friday, March 19th from 4-5 p.m. at J&J BBQ.

The department said it’s a time for residents to meet the members of the village police force. Neighbors will have an opportunity to connect with officers who serve their community in a casual setting. They will be able to discuss any concerns or issues with the police. 

