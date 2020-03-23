Canisteo Village Police Department closing non-essential public contact

CANISTEO, NY (WETM) – The Canisteo Villiage Police department is closing their department workspace to all non-essential public contact.

The lobby will remain open for walk-in complaints and we will still be responding to calls.

“If you do need an officer to respond to a complaint we are asking you to, if possible, call the station. We are asking you to please meet the officer outside of your home on a response. Officers will, when possible, keep their distance in order to avoid the transfer of the virus.” the department said in a press release.

Officers are following strict protocols and procedures to keep distance and avoid all possible contact if necessary. Officers are equipped with masks, gloves and disinfectant at all times. If you are not feeling well please advise responding units on time of arrival.

Call 607-698-4211 or 911 if you need our help or are aware of someone else that needs us.