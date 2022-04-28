CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – A Canton man has been sentenced on multiple charges in connection to multiple 2021 incidents in which he threatened a woman with a knife, trespassed through a senior housing facility, and threatened to stab another man to death, according to the DA’s office.

Michael Kimball, 40, was sentenced to 13 months and 10 days to 56 months in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility and probation supervision of 12 months. He has also been fined $2,000 and faces court costs and restitution costs of $593.83.

The sentencing stems from multiple incidents in September 2021. On September 22, Kimball was also arrested after he reportedly was walking through the McCallum Manor senior housing facility swinging a baseball bat. The next day, Kimball was charged with threatening to stab a man to death and beat him up.

On September 26, Kimball approached a man and woman on the sidewalk along W. Main Street in Canton and started an argument with them. According to the original arrest report, the argument became physical, and Kimball then grabbed the woman by the throat and pointed a knife at her. After he was arrested, police said Kimball confessed to the incident.

He was sentenced on the charges of Defiant Trespass (a 3rd-degree misdemeanor), 2 counts of Terroristic Threats (a 1st-degree misdemeanor), Possession of a Deadly Weapon-Enhancement (a misdemeanor), and Theft by Unlawful Taking (a 1st-degree misdemeanor).

