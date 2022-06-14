ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Capriotti Properties has announced new commercial tenants at 116 North Main Street and 1-8 Clemens Square in downtown Elmira.

The two new tenants are Senior Helpers at 116 North Main Street and Elmira Works Coworking Space at 1-8 Clemens Square.

Elmira Works Coworking Space describes the business as “a coworking space that offers short-term, affordable office leases options in a well-designed and inspiring atmosphere.”

Senior Helpers is a nationwide provider of in-home senior care. The company’s services range from specialized care for people with chronic illnesses to companion services for those that need assistance with daily activities.

“The addition of these commercial tenants continues to reflect positively on the increasing interest from new businesses locating downtown and their growing confidence in the revitalization of the business core in Elmira. With over 200 new or renovated market-rate apartments within walking distance and new life at the First Arena the level of interest from prospective commercial tenants continues to increase every month, “said Jim Capriotti, President of Capriotti Properties.

“We are excited about the services our new tenants will be offering to the community and we are working very hard to increase the vitality of downtown living by adding brewery and food service options at our Clemens Square location.” Capriotti said. “We will also be developing micro-retail space at this site to encourage small business opportunities with product mix to support our downtown residents and visitors,”

Dan Mandell, Mayor City of Elmira, said about Capriotti’s continued effort to revitalize downtown Elmira “It should be clear to all that the substantial private and public investment that has been and continues to be committed to the revitalization of Downtown Elmira has started to deliver on the promise of a more vibrant business and residential district. The City of Elmira looks forward to welcoming these new businesses to our community. Downtown Elmira is at a positive tipping point, and we are glad to be a part of that transformation,”



