ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Capriotti Properties has announced the acquisition and renovation of several properties in downtown Elmira, including the former Iszard’s Building and 1-8 Clemens Square.

The newest additions to the company’s real estate portfolio comes after 1-8 Clemens Square was listed for sale in February of this year, and the Iszard’s building was sold to the Ant Savings Corp for renovation in 2019. According to the release, Capriotti will soon announce plans for these properties and new tenant signings soon.

Jim Capriotti, president of Capriotti Properties, has also announced plans for further renovation of the Mark Twain building in downtown Elmira, including two local businesses that are moving into the ground floor.

The two new commercial tenants are Marc Rubin Associates Patining Studio and Gallery and KB Beauty NY Studio. The Painting Studio will be located on the ground floor at 166 North Main Street and KB Beauty at 164 North Main Street.

This summer, Capriotti plans to complete full apartment renovations on floors 5 through 8 in the Mark Twain Building and will welcome over 70 LECOM medical students as tenants. Phase two of the renovations will see 30 Airbnb units to the building and improvements to the exterior restaurant and other tenant amenities including a coffee bar and a bike room.

The release also said that all commercial spaces at the 110-120 Baldwin Street location are under lease and 11 new large upscale apartments will be available in the Fall of this year.