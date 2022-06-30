ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Capriotti Properties has announced plans for the further development of 1-8 Clemens square including a brewery and several boutique stores.

In the announcement on their Facebook page, Capriotti says that they are working to bring a new brewery to the large east unit, the former space of Chuck Clark’s and The Red Room. Preliminary plans for the brewery include a full kitchen, on-site brewing, and a performing stage in the newly renovated Clemens Square. Capriotti is also looking for a potential restaurant tenant to move into the large unit at the west end of the building.

The center space of the building will host Elmira Works Coworking Space, a business that offers short-term office lease options for businesses. Capriotti also says that the center of the building will house smaller boutique store units. They are currently looking for boutique businesses offering arts & crafts, candles, jewelry, clothing, or small organic grocers.

The announcement is the newest development in Capriotti’s effort to revitalize downtown Elmira after they purchased the former Isarz building and 1-8 Clemens Square earlier this year.

If you’re interested in renting a space, you can contact Capriotti Properties at mike@capriottiproperties.com.