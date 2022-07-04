ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Capriotti Properties has announced an update on the Historic Mark Twain Building in Elmira, including plans for a new sushi bar, outdoor seating, and the restoration of the building’s exterior.

Capriotti says that the upper half of the 8-story building is set to be complete by the end of the month. After the 68 luxury apartments are complete, Capriotti plans to begin pressure washing the exterior of the building. They say this process will remove decades of grime and reveal stonework throughout the building’s facade.

Future plans announced by the real estate developer include a sushi bar on the third floor in collaboration with Beijing Garden. The new sushi bar plans to include outdoor seating overlooking Wisner Park. An even larger outdoor space will be placed on the second floor facing Main Street, with plans for seating and an rooftop garden.

Future seating for restaurant overlooking Wisner Park

Future second Floor overlooking Main St.

After completing renovations on the Mark Twain Building, Capriotti plans to return to Baldwin Street for further development. Other projects being handled by the company include 110 N. Main, an upcoming development at the former Iszard’s building, and the previously announced commercial space rentals at 1-8 Clemens Square.

For more photos and upcoming news on property restoration in Downtown Elmira, you can visit Capriotti’s official Facebook page.