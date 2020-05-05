Capriotti Properties purchasing the Mark Twain Building

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In a letter sent to tenants on May 1, the owners of the Mark Twain Building in downtown Elmira announced that they are selling the building to Capriotti Properties.

A timeline for when the transaction will be complete has not yet been released publicly.

Capriotti Properties “focus on Victorian homes in the Historic Near Westside Neighborhood of Elmira” and renovates multiple properties in the area, including the future site of the new “People’s Place” building.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.

