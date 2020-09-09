Captain Bill’s Boat Cruises staying afloat during the pandemic

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – A staple in Watkins Glen is doing well amid the pandemic now that restaurants are open again. Captain Bill’s is located in the heart of Watkins Glen at the base of Seneca Lake and is thriving given the circumstances. They offer meal cruises at various times throughout the day and have adjusted well to the new normal.

Another hit to the town came when the Watkins Glen International was cancelled this year due to the pandemic. This is a huge lose in revenue for many business in town. However, owner Mark Simiele says that this is actually a good thing for Captain Bills.

“Business quite frankly, even our restaurant, special events tend to slow us down. We are better served by traditional tourism. So a year like this with no events, we are busier than we would be with events,”said Simiele.

Mark went on to say that they are only diminished by their lack of capacity with the restrictions currently in place. He says tourism at Captain Bill’s is booming despite the circumstances and they would have had a tremendous year if not for the restrictions.