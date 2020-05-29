Captain Bills scenic cruises are open for business

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WETM) – After finding out that their scenic cruises were permitted to run during phase one, Captain Bills announces that they will start giving scenic tours of the lake this weekend.

“I was definitely surprised to receive notice that we can operate our sightseeing cruises this year, starting this weekend. We were actually apart of phase one but were not notified until early this week so we are ready to get going starting tomorrow,” said President of Wine and Glass Tour INC. Mark Simiele.

They are making adjustments to make sure that the guests and staff stay safe on the tours, including a 43 percent capacity reduction.

“Saturday and Sunday we are running weekend schedule cruise every hour and a half starting at 11 am, we typically run every hour but we are going to leave a half an hour between cruses to totally disinfect the vessel between trips,” said Simiele.

Simiele said that costumers will be required to wears masks while boarding and moving about the vessel, but not at their tables.