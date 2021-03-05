Captain Jack’s in Towanda cited multiple times for COVID-19 violations

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Captain Jack’s in Towanda has received multiple notices of violation from the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement office in connection to alleged violations of the state’s COVID-19 regulations.

The violations connected to Governor Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 orders required bars to only serve alcohol with food, that patrons and employees must wear masks, and for bars to close after 11 p.m.

On Oct. 9, 2020, the bar was cited for failing to “abide by the order and mandates of the Governor and/or the Secretary of Health” regarding operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. State Police say the bar “did not require all customers to wear facemasks,” sold/served alcohol to a patron without serving food, served alcohol after 11 p.m., and allowed patrons to eat/drink while not seated.

On Oct. 22 and 24, the bar was cited again for similar violations and also for not requiring employees to wear a facemask or supply them with one if needed.

Similar citations were issued on Nov. 6 and Jan. 15 for face mask and serving violations, and the bar was cited on Oct. 9 and Nov. 6 for noise violations.

The bar’s Facebook page had several posts condemning Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf for “unconstitutional orders” signed to limit the spread of COVID-19 at bars and restaurants. They also had posts saying that masks are “not required” and said they were aware that the state Liquor Control Board would be checking on bars.

Since first obtaining their liquor license in 1997, Captain Jack’s has had five cases where they have either been fined or had their license suspended. In 2018 they were fined $2,050 for selling alcohol to a 20-year-old and for the business owner working for another business without board approval.

Their liquor license was temporarily suspended for after they “failed to comply with the order of the administrative law judge at citation no. 18-0472c mandating responsible alcohol management certification” and also failed to maintain their records for two years.

18 News has reached out to Captain Jack’s for comment on the recent violations. Pennsylvania State Police tell 18 News that the bar received notices of violation and that it may be several months until the case can be adjudicated or further information can be released regarding the exact violations reported by State Police.