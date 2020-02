CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A car is being towed from the grass alongside I-86W after it caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.

These two pictures were submitted by a viewer who saw the front of the car go up in flames.





According to our reporter on the scene, the fire is out and the car is being removed from the area.

It’s unknown whether anyone was in the car when the fire began and whether the fire originated on the highway or in the parking lot.