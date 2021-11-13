Car crashes into a pole on Homewood Avenue in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Around 1:15 a.m. Saturday morning, a car was driving down Homewood Avenue when the vehicle crashed into a pole.

According to the Elmira Fire Department, there was only one person in the vehicle. The person involved in the crash was transported to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

There was also damage to the house near the pole of the car crash.

The local fire department knocked on the doors of the damaged home attempting to alert those who lived there.

