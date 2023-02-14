MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Police responded to a crash in Millport that didn’t leave anyone injured but left the local Dollar General damaged.

Courtesy: Millport Fire Department

The Village of Millport Fire Department said that it responded, along with Erway Ambulance, New York State Police, and Code Enforcement to the Dollar General on Pine Valley road around 12:50 p.m. on February 14, 2023.

According to the fire department, a vehicle hit the store, but nobody was injured.

Photos from the scene showed the outside wall dented in and a pile of products inside knocked over onto the floor.