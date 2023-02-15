WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic was closed on Water Street in West Elmira Wednesday morning after a car hit a pole.

The crash was first reported around 4:30 a.m. on W. Water St. near the intersection with Cleveland Ave. According to a reporter who went to the scene, the car seemingly hit the pole and was split in half, suffering severe damage.

As of 7:30 a.m., NYSEG was at the scene of the crash working to remove the pole from the electrical lines, causing some outages for a while in the area, according to the company’s outage map. Traffic was closed from Lexington Ave. to Oakdale Dr. while crews responded to the accident.

Details are limited and there is currently no word on the status of the driver or any passengers. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.