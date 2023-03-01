A car seen still stuck against a utility pole near the intersection of County Road 64 and Harris Hill Road in Big Flats on Wednesday.

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — A portion of County Road 64 was closed Wednesday evening after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole, cracking it and causing it to lean.

The incident occurred sometime around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Harris Hill Road and County Road 64. Residents in the area began seeing police cars show up one after the other at the scene, prompting them to leave their houses and look at the crash.

State Police quickly shut down the road, directing westbound traffic onto Summerset Drive, and turning them around.

NYSEG was in the area around 7:20 p.m., with power needing to be shut off in order to repair the line.

It’s unknown at this time the status of the driver/passengers in the vehicle, 18 News will update this story if/when more information becomes available to us.