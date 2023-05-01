ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A car went up in smoke on Monday evening on the southside of Elmira.

Firefighters were on the scene of a car fire on Mount Zoar Street. The fire was reported just before 6 p.m. on May 1. Firefighters from the Elmira Fire Department were able to put out the blaze quickly.

An 18 News reporter on the scene said flames were coming out of the hood of the car. Firefighters blasted the hood with hoses and extinguished the flames. The photos below show the aftermath of the fire.

Details are limited at this time. You can check back later for updates.