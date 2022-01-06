Car hits house, driver trapped after multi-vehicle crash in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police investigated a multi-vehicle crash that caused a car to hit a house and left the driver trapped in Elmira Wednesday night.

Police responded to Johnson Street and West 6th Street for reports of a car accident around 9:15 p.m. on January 5. Police found a car had hit a house and left the driver trapped. She was removed and uninjured.

Officers determined that a Nissan sedan was traveling north and failed to yield the right of way to a Chevy sedan traveling west on West 6th Street. The Nissan hit the Chevy, causing it to go off the road and hit the house.

Both vehicles were towed, and no one was injured, according to EPD. The driver of the Nissan was ticketed for failing to yield the right of way.

The investigation is closed, but police are still asking anyone with information to call the EPD at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.