ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) — A car crashed into a house in the Town of Erin on Wednesday afternoon.

A car hit a house and rolled onto its side on Breesport Road around 12:30 p.m. on May 17. The Erin Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene. A Guthrie Air helicopter was seen on the Erin Volunteer Fire Department’s grounds.

The front porch along with some siding appear to be the only parts of the house that sustained damage.

A portion of Breesport Road will remain closed until emergency services can clear the scene.