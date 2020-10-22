Car hits two homes in West Elmira

WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A red pickup has run off the road and struck two homes in West Elmira.

According to our reporter at the scene, the truck clipped a home on the 1200 block of West Water before striking the home next door and coming to a rest.







One person has been transported to the hospital by ambulance and traffic is being moved to one lane. No substantial injuries were reported, but the West Elmira Police Chief tells 18 News that the truck driver possibly suffered a medical emergency.

Police say there was substantial damage to at least one of the homes.

West Elmira Fire and Police Departments are at the scene, as well as Erway Ambulance.