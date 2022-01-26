Car in ditch along I-86 in Elmira

February 04 2022 08:00 am

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews responded to a car that went off the thruway in Elmira Wednesday morning.

Reports of the crash came into 18 News around 9:30 a.m. on January 26. Video from an 18 News reporter showed several fire trucks and police cars along the I-86 between Exits 54 and 56. A car can also be seen off the highway in the ditch.

18 News has reached out to local law enforcement and fire departments and is waiting to hear back. This is a developing story and details will be provided as they become available.



