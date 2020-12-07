Car runs into Dollar General in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A white Lincoln has struck the side of the Dollar General on Old Ithaca Road in Horseheads.

New York State Police and Town and Country Fire Department responded to the scene Monday afternoon after receiving a call around 2:10 p.m. for a car into the building.

Officials tell 18 News that there were no injuries and that they’re waiting for a towtruck to pull the car out and determine whether there’s any structural damage. The Town of Horseheads Code Enforcement will determine whether there is major structural damage to the building.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.