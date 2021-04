ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A car has run into a house on the corner of West Water and Hoffman Street in Elmira.

Reports of the accident came into the newsroom around 9:40 p.m. on Friday night. The car jumped the corner of the curb and hit the porch, knocking down a support beam and damaging part of the home’s roof.

No injuries appeared to have been suffered, but the home suffered significant damage to the front.

Elmira and West Elmira Police are on the scene.