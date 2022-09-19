BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A car seat check event sponsored by several Steuben County agencies will be held at the Steuben County Fair Grounds this weekend.

The Strong Kids Safe Kids Event will be held on Saturday, September 24th, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. near the fair grounds’ main gate on E. Washington St. (signs will be posted).

The event is sponsored by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, Steuben County Public Health, and Healthy Families-Steuben.

If you have any questions about the event, you can contact Sergeant Matthew Sorge at 607 622-3911 for more information.