BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A car seat check event will take place at the Steuben County Fair Grounds this weekend.

A Strong Kids Safe Kids event, the car seat check will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. to help you determine whether or not your child has the right car seat. Signs will be posted to help you locate the event.

The event is sponsored by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, Steuben County Public Health and Healthy Families-Steuben.

For more information about the event, contact Sergeant Matthew Sorge at 607-622-3911.