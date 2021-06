BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – No one was hurt when a vehicle rammed into the front of a nail salon in Big Flats Tuesday. It happened just before 7 p.m. at Shear Knowledge, which is located in Minier’s Plaza.

Our reporter at the scene said the car had little visible damage to it. However, fire crews could be seen removing bricks from the front window of the salon. There was also a door that was removed.

The extent of the damage is still being assessed at this time.