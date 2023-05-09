ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A car and motorcycle were involved in a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Elmira Police Department, on May 9, a motorcyclist was traveling south on Lake Street near East Center Street and was hit by a car. The driver of the car fled the scene, and the car was found abandoned a short distance away.

The motorcyclist was treated at the scene and transported by Erway Ambulance to Arnot Ogden Medical Center for further treatment.

The Elmira Police Department is currently investigating the incident, and no further information is available at this time. Anyone who has information about the crash is asked to call the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626 or the anonymous tip line at 607-271-4258.