ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – A car was seen in the Susquehanna River in Athens Wednesday afternoon, and witnesses said the driver was rescued, but how it got there is still a mystery.

Reports of the vehicle in the river first came into 18 News around 2:30 p.m. A neighbor nearby said that the driver had managed to get on top of the car before he was rescued via a boat from first responders.

The reporter said that as of 3:20 p.m., there were no first responders on the scene. Photos from a reporter on the scene on Riverside Drive showed a red vehicle nearly completely submerged in the river, not moving. Crews said the car will be in place through Friday, March 10.

Details are extremely limited at this time. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.